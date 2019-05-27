Several injured when stairs collapse at NC beachhouse

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several people were injured when a staircase collapsed at a home in Ocean Isle Beach on Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 100 block of Ocean Isle West Boulevard. A caller told the Brunswick County Dispatch that the steps had collapsed at the house, WWAY reported.

Several people had to be airlifted and others were taken for treatment via ground transportation.

The exact number of people hurt and the extent of injuries were not immediately known.

According to a real estate listing, the house has six bedrooms, seven baths, sleeps 22 and rents for $6,000 during Memorial Day week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncbeachescollapsenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20 rip current rescues reported at Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach
1-year-old North Carolina boy killed in golf cart accident
Home Depot workers build walker for 2-year-old boy out of PVC pipe
Cary man and his two children killed in car crash in Kentucky
Former Bragg soldier killed in shooting at Charlotte home
Bear spotted in Sampson County
Feud between Garner neighbors over volume of Malcolm X speeches
Show More
College grad's photo honors sacrifice of farm worker parents
What is a flash rip current?
Mother of twins needs another bone marrow donor after 2nd diagnosis
Soldier presses on with Memorial Day event through storm
Bill allows people to open carry guns during natural disasters
More TOP STORIES News