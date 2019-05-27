Several injured when stairs collapse at NC beachhouse

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several people were injured when a staircase collapsed at a home in Ocean Isle Beach on Monday afternoon.
It happened in the 100 block of Ocean Isle West Boulevard. A caller told the Brunswick County Dispatch that the steps had collapsed at the house, WWAY reported.
Several people had to be airlifted and others were taken for treatment via ground transportation.
The exact number of people hurt and the extent of injuries were not immediately known.
According to a real estate listing, the house has six bedrooms, seven baths, sleeps 22 and rents for $6,000 during Memorial Day week.
