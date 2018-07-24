WATER RESCUE

Several rescued from flooded Charlotte recycling business

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters rescued about five employees they say were trapped in flooded recycling business in Charlotte Tuesday. (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Firefighters rescued about five employees they say were trapped in flooded recycling business in Charlotte Tuesday.



It started shortly before noon at the business off Atando Avenue, WSOC reported.


The water surrounding the building is from a nearby creek.

Crews used a boat to save employees currently trapped in the building.


No injuries were reported, fire officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
floodingflash floodingwater rescueCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WATER RESCUE
Body of 58-year-old man recovered at White Lake
6 people saved from Cape Fear River in late night water rescue
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
NEW VIDEO: Thai soccer players celebrate from hospital
More water rescue
Top Stories
Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom
Report: Chuck Kaiton out as Hurricanes announcer after 39 seasons
Woman hit during traffic stop in Cumberland County
'Constitutional Amendment' The two words provoking today's special session at the General Assembly
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Mega Millions: These numbers could give you the best shot at the $512M
Gang of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
Show More
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
2 dead after plane crashes in Lincoln County field
Gun rights activists allowed to post plans for 3-D printed guns online
Girl befriends UPS driver who brought her life-saving medications
Hersheypark set to reopen Tuesday following flooding
More News