Several rescued from flooded Charlotte recycling business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --Firefighters rescued about five employees they say were trapped in flooded recycling business in Charlotte Tuesday.
It started shortly before noon at the business off Atando Avenue, WSOC reported.
VIDEO: Employee at a flooded business on Atando Ave. sent me this video from the door of the recycling shop. @wsoctv is live NOW w/ breaking coverage. pic.twitter.com/BQO04rhp0w— Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) July 24, 2018
The water surrounding the building is from a nearby creek.
Crews used a boat to save employees currently trapped in the building.
BREAKING: An employee of a flooded recycling business in North Charlotte sent me this picture. Look at how high the water is on this car! Firefighters rescuing trapped employees now. Watch @wsoctv now pic.twitter.com/JBhPjftz1H— Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) July 24, 2018
No injuries were reported, fire officials said.