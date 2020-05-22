RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after several vehicles were struck by gunfire near a Walmart on Friday afternoon.
Around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of Glenwood Avenue. A preliminary investigation by Raleigh police said no one was injured in the shooting.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
Investigation underway after several vehicles struck by gunfire in Raleigh
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More