Investigation underway after several vehicles struck by gunfire in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after several vehicles were struck by gunfire near a Walmart on Friday afternoon.Around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of Glenwood Avenue. A preliminary investigation by Raleigh police said no one was injured in the shooting.Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.