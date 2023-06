Mostly dry weather over weekend with isolated showers and storms, Level 2 risk for Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Isolated storms and showers will pass through areas across the Triangle, and clear out overnight. Tomorrow will bring temperatures in the high 90s with isolated storms.

Monday will be partly cloudy to start with strong to severe storms arriving in the evening and persisting into the night. The Storm Prediction Center placed the Triangle at a Level 2 of 5 risk of severe storms.

The main threat Monday will be damaging wind gusts, however, an isolated tornado is possible.