Parts of central North Carolina under Level 1, 2 risk for severe weather Monday morning

Parts of central NC are under a slight and marginal risk for severe weather overnight Sunday into Monday morning.



There will be periods of rain and thunder with the strongest thunderstorms passing south of us. Severe weather is possible across Georgia and South Carolina into southeastern North Carolina Sunday night.



Rain will continue into Monday morning with localized downpours.

Winds may become gusty. The main threat with this system will be straight-line winds.

Weather will dry up Tuesday and Wednesday with another storm system rolling across the Deep South Thursday that will bring us more heavy rain Thursday into Friday.

What are straight-line winds and how do they form

