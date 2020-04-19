Parts of central North Carolina under Level 1, 2 risk for severe weather Monday morning

A risk for a stronger storm early tomorrow morning...highest risk will be straight-line winds. pic.twitter.com/eb8oGDg2L5 — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 19, 2020

Heavy rain tomorrow morning with some gusty winds possible from 7am to 10am...

Parts of central NC are under a slight and marginal risk for severe weather overnight Sunday into Monday morning.There will be periods of rain and thunder with the strongest thunderstorms passing south of us. Severe weather is possible across Georgia and South Carolina into southeastern North Carolina Sunday night.Rain will continue into Monday morning with localized downpours.Winds may become gusty. The main threat with this system will be straight-line winds.Weather will dry up Tuesday and Wednesday with another storm system rolling across the Deep South Thursday that will bring us more heavy rain Thursday into Friday.