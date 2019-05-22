Sex act at Riverside High School streamed online against student's will

WHOA: An administrator at Riverside High School says there’s a classroom where teens go to have sex. One sex act captured on video and uploaded to Instagram against the female student’s will a warrant says. @DurhamSheriff deputy has confiscated the victim and the boy’s 📱#ABC11 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) May 22, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Teens at Riverside High School may be in trouble with the law for what happened in one of the school's classrooms.Investigators confiscated cellphones as part of an investigation into possible child pornography.Durham Sheriff's Office said multiple students reported that sexually explicit video of students at the school had been shared to social media without one of the student's permission.As part of his investigation, the school's resource officer spoke to an administrator at Riverside High School who confirmed he had learned that students were using a classroom to engage in sexual activity.ABC11 learned Monday that a female student reported to a school resource officer that she had argued with a boy over leaked videos of the two having sex. The female student said the video of her performing a sex act on the boy was filmed against her will. She said the boy began to tell other students about the video.According to a search warrant obtained by ABC11, other students reported to the SRO that the boy uploaded the video to Instagram live on social media. The live footage gave the boy's social media followers access to the sexually explicit content.Durham Public Schools released the following statement about the investigation.Deputies with Durham Sheriff's Office confiscated the cellphones of the alleged victim and the boy. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the investigation into the case is ongoing.