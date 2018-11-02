A Los Angeles man on the FBI's Most Wanted list for an alleged sexual assault has been spotted in South Carolina, authorities said.The FBI said it has confirmed sightings of 47-year-old Greg Alyn Carlson in the Mount Pleasant area, where he has known ties.Carlson, originally from Washington D.C., is suspected of committing a burglary on July 13, 2017, and attempting to rape a woman while using a weapon.An arrest warrant was issued and he was arrested on Sept. 3. Three days later, he was charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon.Carlson posted a $1 million bond that was secured by his mother's home.Authorities said he then fled to a family home in South Carolina, then fled again with a stolen gun, rental car and cash.He indicated he would not come back to Los Angeles to face prosecution, according to the FBI. He previously lived in Santa Monica and Redondo Beach.Authorities believe he may be traveling in a white four-door 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with South Carolina plates NKI-770.Investigators said that Carlson may be responsible for other sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area.Anyone with more information or who may be a victim is urged to call the LAPD Robbery Homicide division at (213) 486-6910.