Sex offender arrested at NC State Fair

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A registered sex offender from Rocky Mount was caught at the NC State Fair on Monday.
Kymari Garrett, 24, is charged with being a sex offender unlawfully on a premise with children.
According to the arrest warrant, Garrett was previously charged with sexual battery where the victim was younger than 16.
A law has been on the books for the last three years banning sex offenders from the fair.
In 2015, the year the state approved the ban, Wake County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested four registered sex offenders at the fair, including someone initially charged with flying a drone over the fairgrounds and a convicted child molester charged with posing as a state inspector to get into the kiddie ride section.
One group, North Carolinians for Rational Sexual Offense Laws, calls the ban unconstitutional, saying sex offenders are being denied basic rights.
Still, the Wake County Sheriff's Office is holding firm on the ban.
"Sheriff Baker wants to assure fair attendees, especially parents bringing their children, that this law will be stringently enforced," said WCSO Chief Legal Advisor Rick Brown. "There will be increased presence in the children's area of both uniformed and plainclothes deputies and other law enforcement officers. The sheriff is committed to continue making this great family tradition a safe one."
