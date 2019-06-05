Registered sex offender spotted pleasuring himself in truck at Garner intersection

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a woman said she saw him pleasuring himself inside a truck Saturday.The woman told police officers she was walking her dog on Avery Street and Powell Drive when she spotted the vehicle parked on the side of the road with the door open.When she walked by, she said she saw Justin Keith, a registered sex offender, exposing and touching himself.Keith, of Youngsville, was arrested in the same area later that day and charged with indecent exposure.He first registered as a sex offender in 2013 after being charged with subjecting/maintaining another person for sexual servitude.