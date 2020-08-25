NC State sexual assault under investigation after woman meets man on dating app

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- NC State University police said a woman reported being sexually assaulted on campus Friday.A report from NCSU said a female student told police she was sexually assaulted in Owen Hall dormitory by a man she met through a dating app.University police don't have enough information at this time to identify the suspect or link him to the university.NCSU police reiterate that students call 911 or 919-515-3000 if they feel unsafe in any situation.