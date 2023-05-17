WATCH LIVE

Global music star Shakira headlines exhibit at the Grammy Museum

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 10:55PM
SHAKIRA, SHAKIRA: The Grammy Museum Experience features global music icon Shakira's three decade career as a singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, and philanthropist.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- The Grammy Museum in Downtown Los Angeles is showcasing the three decade career of multi-GRAMMY Award-winning and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning Shakira.

"I think a lot of people when they think of Shakira they just think beautiful global pop star," said Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator at the Grammy Museum. "She brings so much more than just being an incredible performer."

SHAKIRA, SHAKIRA: The Grammy Museum Experience features the global music icon as a singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, visual artist, and philanthropist.

"I had to make sure I came out to the Grammy Museum to see her guitar, and her outfits," said Paul Ortiz from Salt Lake City, Utah, who was in Los Angeles on vacation. "If you're a Shakira fan like I am, this for sure is a must."

