marvel

Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi'

LOS ANGELES -- Marvel fans, get ready: the new trailer for "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" is here.

It premiered Thursday evening during NBA Countdown on ESPN. Watch it in the player above.

"Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

"Shang-Chi's main problem in his life is rooted in not knowing who he really is," writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton said of the film's plot. "He has to learn how to own every part of himself. If he doesn't allow himself to look at all of it-the good, the bad, the light and the dark-and to own it all, he won't be able to reach his full potential."

The cast also includes Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Marvel's "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" hits theaters on Friday, Sept. 3.

SEE ALSO: Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates
EMBED More News Videos

On The Red Carpet presents a sneak peek at upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, as well as the new Avengers Campus at California Adventure.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsynergymoviesmovie newsmarveltrailersotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates
MARVEL
Everything to know about 'Loki' on Disney+
Loki takes over Lucky Charms, limited-edition cereal sells out
Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates
Issa Rae joins 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel
TOP STORIES
In Raleigh, Biden encourages vaccinations, warns about Delta variant
At least 3 dead, up to 99 missing in Florida building collapse
'Scary five seconds': Moore Co. resident recounts bobcat attack
Security camera video shows moment of Surfside building collapse
Why LGBTQ+ terminology matters: ABC11 hosts a virtual discussion
Chapel Hill bar The Library closing just as owner hoped to reopen
UNC Black Student Movement to protest over tenure controversy
Show More
Pet Alert: As dogs roam the yards, snakes may be lurking
What to expect in Derek Chauvin sentencing
Durham man charged in Chapel Hill road rage shooting that injured man
Nonprofit rolls out mobile vaccination units to serve communities
Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated
More TOP STORIES News