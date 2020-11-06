Share Your Heroes: Trio of siblings serving in the US military

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- As we slip into November, viewers have been submitting the military heroes in their lives.Three siblings--Imani, Jamaal, and Jameel Holmes--are currently serving our country.Imani and Jameel are in the Army National Guard, while Jamaal serves in the Air Force. Jameel also is a Wilson firefighter."I am so proud of the young men and woman they have become," said the trio's aunt."It's amazing to watch a young person grow and to blossom into the adult you know today," their uncle said. "Imani, Jameel and Jamaal signed up to defend this country. What a great honor.""They come from a family that is generations deep in serving their country," said another family member."Jameel is a really, really good young man, he's very friendly has a good personality," said Wilson fire captain Jourdon Poke."Rain snow sleet or pandemic, he is ready to go to help everyone in their time of need," Jameel's wife said."Being a hero is more than just a title and the acknowledgement its every little action that is proven every single day no matter how big or small," a friend and fellow soldier said of Imani.