Shark bites 8-year-old boy at North Carolina's Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shark bit an 8-year-old boy Sunday afternoon at Bald Head Island, according to Village Manager Chris McCall.

Authorities in Brunswick County said the bite call came in around 4 p.m. from South Bald Head Wynd.

The 8-year-old boy was said to have been bitten in the leg by a shark and taken to a hospital via Bald Head Island ferry.

The child is expected to make a full recovery.

This is the third reported shark bite off the coast of NC this month.

Paige Winter, 17, was bitten June 2 while swimming near Atlantic Beach. Austin Reed, 19, was bitten June 10 while swimming at Ocean Isle Beach.

Any shark six feet or longer could potentially pose a threat to a human. These are three of the species to look out for, according to AccuWeather.

