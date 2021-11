A white shark is hanging out in the area of Kill Devil Hills.According to OCEARCH, the shark, named Scot, is "tight to shore."Researchers say the shark has traveled more than 1,400 miles in the past 34 days.OCEARCH tagged Scot during Expedition Nova Scotia 2021.The shark is 12.30 feet long and weighs 1,644 pounds.Scot can be tracked here