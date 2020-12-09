Shaw University, Saint Augustine's University announce new partnership with Apple for coding center

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Shaw University and Saint Augustine's University are teaming up with Apple to bring coding and creativity opportunities to local communities across the country.
This program is a part of Apple's Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State University's HBCU C Initiative designed to bring coding and creativity to historically Black colleges and universities.
The Raleigh HBCU announced the partnership to mark Computer Science Education Week.
"We are grateful that this partnership with Apple will help prepare students -- along with a broader outreach to those in out community -- for promising careers in technology," said Dr. Paulette Dillard, President of Shaw University.
Faculty leaders from Shaw will also participate in Apple's ongoing Community Education Initiative Learning Series to learn about coding and app development.
As part of that ongoing professional development, educators will explore innovative ways to engage with students using Apple's comprehensive curriculum.
Earlier this year, Apple announced it added 10 more HBCUs regional coding centers to serve as technology hubs on HBCU campuses. Apple also launched a Racial Equity and Justice Initiative focusing on breaking systemic barriers to opportunity for people of color by advancing education, economic equality and criminal justice reform efforts.
Saint Augustine's University also announced Tuesday it will become a coding center for Apple's Community Education initiative.
"We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Apple. As a liberal arts institution, Saint Augustine's University prepares students for leadership in a complex, diverse, and rapidly changing world. We believe all students should be equipped with the technology skills required to meet industry workforce demands. Industry anticipates a significant gap in this area," said SAU interim president Dr. Maria Lumpkin.
