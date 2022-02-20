Shaw University 'Platinum Sound Band' accept $100,000 donation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Shaw Platinum Sound Band accepted a $100,000 donation from Mcdonalds Saturday.The band received the check during a sendoff ceremony for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA)."Change the lives of students and have the means to do so, I'm just immensely blessed right now, I feel so joyful right now," said Shaw University band director, Andrae King.The band says they will use the money to buy new uniforms, equipment, and other essential for the group.