RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Shaw Platinum Sound Band accepted a $100,000 donation from Mcdonalds Saturday.
The band received the check during a sendoff ceremony for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).
"Change the lives of students and have the means to do so, I'm just immensely blessed right now, I feel so joyful right now," said Shaw University band director, Andrae King.
The band says they will use the money to buy new uniforms, equipment, and other essential for the group.
Shaw University 'Platinum Sound Band' accept $100,000 donation
TOP STORIES
Show More