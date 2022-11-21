Shaw University leaders to address traffic stop involving students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leaders at Shaw University are planning to talk publicly for the first time about a traffic stop involving a bus full of students.

Shaw's president, the student body president and the university's attorney are expected to speak.

It's the first time we've heard from school officials since the bus was pulled over and searched in Spartanburg County, South Carolina on October 5.

Law enforcement released body camera footage that shows what happened.

18 Shaw students and staff members were on the bus, headed to a conference in Atlanta.

Shaw's president said she was 'outraged' because black students were targeted.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright denied her claim, adding the driver was pulled over for swerving.

And when asked about searching the bus the driver consented.