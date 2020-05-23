1 injured, another dead in Harnett County shooting

LILLINGTON, N.C. -- One person is dead and another person was injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Harnett County.

Harnett County deputies first responded to the report of a shooting along Carter Lane in the Shawtown Community of Lillington. Upon arrival, deputies found one gunshot victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies tell ABC11 they then found a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the 890 block of Shawtown Road.

Authorities did not release the name of the victims at this time or if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shootings.

