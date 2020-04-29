Car catches fire, burns up Shell gas station in Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. -- A Shell gas station in Henderson was badly burned on Tuesday night.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a vehicle caught on fire at 1022 Ruin Creek Road. Flames spread at one of the pumps and up to a canopy covering the pumps.

ABC11 cameras captured parts of the station burned from the flames on Wednesday morning. Caution tape surrounded the pumps and the station appeared to be closed.

There was no word on injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown. ABC11 is working to learn more.
