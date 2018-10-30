Sheriff: 1 charged, 1 wanted after 18-year-old dies at Orange County Halloween party

One man has been charged and police are looking for the second suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Rashiya Melton.

HILLSBOROUGH N.C. (WTVD) --
The US Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Xzavier D'Andre Gibson in Alamance County on Tuesday.

He was transported to the Orange County Sheriff's Office where he was charged with one count of murder and is being held under no bond.

Gibson's first appearance in the case is anticipated to be held Wednesday.

Officials also identified the second suspect in the shooting as 23-year-old Takeem "Mudd" Haywood Norris Turrentine.

Xzavier Gibson and Takeem "MUDD" Turrentine



Orange County Sheriff's Office Investigators obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday morning for Turrentine for one count of murder.

Officials are searching for Turrentine who is known to hang around the Mebane area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

"The death of this young lady is heartbreaking and completely senseless. I am proud of my Deputies' continuing efforts to bring Rashiya's killers into custody and to have done so with such speed," said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to this matter should contact Investigator J. Nazworth 919.245.2925.

The Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.
