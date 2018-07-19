Sheriff: 8 people dead after Missouri tourist boat accident

A sheriff in Missouri says a tourist boat has apparently capsized on a lake, leaving eight people dead and several others hospitalized.The Springfield News-Leader reports that Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says the accident occurred Thursday night after a Ride the Ducks tourist boat reportedly sank on Table Rock Lake with more than 30 people on board.Rader says an off-duty sheriff's deputy working security helped rescue people. He says recovery efforts are ongoing, with some passengers still unaccounted for.Rader said seven people were brought to the hospital and others are still missing. He did not know an exact number."All night into tomorrow, we are going to be working on this," Rader said.Dive teams from several agencies are assisting.National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Linderberg said a top wind speed of 63 mph was measured around 7 p.m. Thursday at Branson Airport. The winds were likely stronger over the lake, Linderberg said."There's nothing to slow down winds in an open area," he said.Rader says bad weather is believed to have caused the boat to capsize. The vessel sank in the lake. The depth of the water was unclear, Rader said."It's going to be a challenging night and tomorrow," he added.