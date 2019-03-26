Crime & Safety

Sheriff asks public's help finding 5 inmates who escaped Nash County Detention Center

Top left to right: David Marshal Viverette, David Ruffin Jr., Keonte Daemoan Murphy, Bottom left to right: Laquaris Rashad Battle, Raheem D-Carlos Horne

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Nash County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for five inmates who escaped from the Nash County Detention Center, Sheriff Keith Stone confirms.

During a press conference Monday night, Sheriff Stone said the inmates were last seen crossing a fence in the exercise yard and heading into a wooded area.



He said the inmates may have possibly been picked up by an accomplice, but that has not been confirmed.

Law enforcement is currently looking for Raheem Horne, 25, Laquaris Battle, 22, David Viverrette, 28, David Ruffin, 30, and Keonte Murphy, 23.

Sheriff Stone is warning the public to lock cars and homes. He said the FBI and United States Marshall's Service have been called in to assist.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call (252) 459-1510.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for information on each inmate.

ABC11 is working to get more details. This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.
