Bicyclist found off Wake County road was not struck by vehicle, sheriff's office says

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Wake County Sheriff's Office said the body of a bicyclist was found in a ditch near Creedmoor Road on Sunday morning.

Wake County deputies and state troopers investigated the scene around 10 a.m. and determined the bicyclist was not hit by a vehicle.

A body and green mountain bike were pulled from a ditch off the road according to ABC11 crews on the scene.



The Wake County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as John Augusto, 51, of Raleigh.

The medical examiner's office has yet to determine the exact cause of death.

ABC11 crews also said the road is open.
