ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) --Four deputies are allowed to return to active duty, weeks after an officer-involved shooting in Moore County.
This comes after officials admitted over the weekend that the man never fired shots, as police originally said.
At a news conference Tuesday, authorities walked through what led up to the moment when officers shot and killed 33-year-old Arthur Garner at a home in Aberdeen.
Garner's sister was the one who called 911 as Garner was trying to break into the home to hurt his girlfriend.
The call went like this:
Caller: My brothers drunk he just busted his girlfriend's window. Please come!
Dispatcher: Ma'am what's your name?
Caller: Melissa Garner
Dispatcher: It's your brother?
Caller: Yes, please come.
Dispatcher: What's his name ma'am
Caller: Arthur Garner. Yes. Please can you come?
Dispatcher: Are there any weapons? You said he's been drinking?
Caller: Yes he just tried to grab the gun. We just locked him outside he busted this girl's window...there's blood everywhere.
By the time deputies got there, Sheriff Neil Godfrey said Garner was already inside with a 12-inch butcher knife.
He eventually got his hands on a gun that was locked in another room, authorities said.
Sheriff Godfrey originally said Garner fired shots at officers, and that's why they shot back.
On Tuesday, he said that was the wrong information but his guys still followed the rule book.
"As a result of our investigation, we firmly believe that our deputies in the officers involved in this incident perform their duties that night and use deadly force in compliance with federal and state laws and in compliance with our policies," he said.