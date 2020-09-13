race in america

Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man in Georgia fired

Video shows Roderick Walker being punched after police pulled over the car he was riding with his girlfriend, their five-month-old child and his stepson for an alleged broken taillight.
JONESBORO, Ga. -- A sheriff's office in Georgia says it has fired a deputy seen on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said Sunday the deputy was fired for using excessive force. It did not identify the deputy. It said a criminal investigation has been turned over to the district attorney's office.

Roderick Walker, 26, was arrested and beaten after Clayton County sheriff's deputies pulled over the vehicle he was riding in Friday with his girlfriend, their five-month-old child and his stepson for an alleged broken taillight, his attorney, Shean Williams of The Cochran Firm in Atlanta, said Sunday. The deputies asked for Walker's identification and got upset and demanded he get out of the vehicle when he questioned why they needed it since he wasn't driving, Williams said.

The subsequent arrest, captured on video by a bystander and shared widely, shows two deputies on top of Walker, one of whom repeatedly punches him.

Walker was arrested on suspicion of obstructing officers and battery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiau.s. & worldpolice officerrace in america
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Eyewitness News Investigates: The Housing Crisis airs Thursday
On Football: The mysterious journey into NFL 2020 begins
LA ambush shooting: Protesters gather outside hospital as deputies treated
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sally becomes seventh hurricane of 2020 season
What happens when we run out of hurricane names?
Human remains scavenged by bear near NC campsite ID'd
LATEST: Free COVID-19 testing in Raleigh
Group shouted 'We hope they die' about deputies shot, officials say
Several NFL players kneel during national anthem as season begins
Amazon seeking 100,000 people for warehouse jobs
Show More
3 displaced after house, Dollar General catch fire
Positive COVID-19 case in WCSO gun permit office may cause delays
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California today
Community honors NC deputy killed in line of duty
5 shot, including a 16-year-old, at Wilson house party
More TOP STORIES News