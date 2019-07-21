Fairmont woman charged after killing man, injuring another, Robeson County Sheriff's Office says

ORRUM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 26-year-old Fairmont woman has been charged with murder after shooting two men - killing one of them - on Saturday.
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Acre Lane in Orrum.
Deputies found Christopher Singletary, 29, of Fairmont, with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Before deputies arrived, Jeffrey Odum, 31, of Orrum was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center by a family member but died from his injuries.
Jada Hayes, 26, of Fairmont, was charged with first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.
Deputies say the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between Hayes and Singletary.
The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
