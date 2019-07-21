Fairmont woman charged after killing man, injuring another, Robeson County Sheriff's Office says

ORRUM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 26-year-old Fairmont woman has been charged with murder after shooting two men - killing one of them - on Saturday.The Robeson County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Acre Lane in Orrum.Deputies found Christopher Singletary, 29, of Fairmont, with a gunshot wound to his leg.Before deputies arrived, Jeffrey Odum, 31, of Orrum was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center by a family member but died from his injuries.Jada Hayes, 26, of Fairmont, was charged with first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.Deputies say the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between Hayes and Singletary.The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.