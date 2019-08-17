Man stole truck, drove through several yards while evading Wake deputy, officials say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is on the run after he tried to evade Wake County deputies during a traffic stop Saturday morning, officials said.According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, Fuquay-Varina police were conducting a routine traffic stop when Joshua Akers jumped and ran.Just before 10:30 a.m., a Wake County deputy saw Akers in the 9900 block of Fayetteville Road near Shopping Circle.Officials said Akers jumped into a landscaper's truck and drove through several yards between Howson Road and Stone Pond Lane.The truck got stuck near the woodline and Akers fled on foot.Akers is at large but will be charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and damage to property once found.