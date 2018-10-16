Sheriff: Man shot off-duty Fayetteville cop before trying to ram car into troopers, deputies

Authorities are investigating after a man allegedly shot an off-duty officer before trying to ram his car into a group of officials

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after a man allegedly shot a Fayetteville police officer and then tried to ram his car into a group of responding law enforcement officers a short time later.

According to the Sampson County Sheriff's Office, the incident started just before 9 p.m. near Maxwell Road.

Deputies received a report that an off-duty police officer had been shot.

Upon arrival, they learned that the officer had been seriously injured.

That unidentified officer was then taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

A short time later, the suspect and his vehicle were found in the middle of Dunn Road.

Deputies with the sheriff's office and troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol tried to talk the suspect into surrendering.


Officials said the incident then escalated.

The man tried to ram his car into the group of officers, who then started shooting, according to a news release.

The suspect was shot and taken to a nearby hospital; his identity and condition are unknown.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
