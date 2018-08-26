Jacksonville shooting: Sheriff reports 'mass shooting' at Jacksonville Landing complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
Authorities in Florida say they are responding to a mass shooting at an outdoor entertainment complex in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office warned residents to stay "many blocks away" from Jacksonville Landing, an outdoor shopping mall along the St. Johns River.

Local television station WJXX is reporting fatalities in connection with the shooting. Unconfirmed reports on social media indicate that the shooting happened at a video game tournament.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to the scene, ABC News has learned.

No other details have been released.
