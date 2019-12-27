Sheriff: Search for missing Person County man continues with few leads

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Person County officials said they still have very few leads in their search for a missing 75-year-old man.William Daniel Holt has been missing since December 20. Holt, who has Alzheimer's, is considered to be in danger. Several teams, including the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, are searching for Holt throughout the county.Person County Sheriff's Department said numerous agencies, K9's, and volunteers searched the area around his home by foot, boat, ATV, UTV, drone, helicopter and sonar without any luck.Holt, 75, was last seen wearing a blue coat, burgundy sweatshirt and dark blue Dickey pants. He walked away from his home on Shiloh Church Road on Friday. Holt went out with his dog, "Chunky," as he is known to do. Around 11:30 a.m., the family told authorities that Holt, who goes by "Danny," was missing.Authorities are asking for help in the search from people who live in the area. The home Holt walked away from is near Highway 501. PCSO officials said his family is keeping a check on his home, and investigators are also checking other places in the county where he may have lived or had ties."We've checked everything in this general area that we know of," Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said. "Somebody with this, sometimes they do hide."Jones said the sheriff's office expanded the search area and 40 teams have scoured around 1,000 acres looking for Holt. Jones believes Holt is physically healthy for his age.Jones said if you see Holt, the best course of action is to call 911 or the sheriff's office at (336)597-0500 Ext 0.