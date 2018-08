A Wilson County mother has been arrested after deputies said she used her three children to commit fundraising fraud.Authorities said 32-year-old Melanie Haynes was arrested on charges stemming from an alleged Wayne County school fund drive scam, The Wilson Times reports.The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Haynes brought her school-aged children across the county line to solicit for a school fundraiser sponsored by a school the children didn't attend.Haynes also allegedly collected cash from several neighborhoods in the Buck Swamp community.Deputies did not name the school; however, they did say the crimes occurred from October 14, 2017, through mid-December 2017.Haynes was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.She was brought before a magistrate and released on a written promise to appear in court.