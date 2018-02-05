WILSON COUNTY --A Wilson County mother has been arrested after deputies said she used her three children to commit fundraising fraud.
Authorities said 32-year-old Melanie Haynes was arrested on charges stemming from an alleged Wayne County school fund drive scam, The Wilson Times reports.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Haynes brought her school-aged children across the county line to solicit for a school fundraiser sponsored by a school the children didn't attend.
Haynes also allegedly collected cash from several neighborhoods in the Buck Swamp community.
Deputies did not name the school; however, they did say the crimes occurred from October 14, 2017, through mid-December 2017.
Haynes was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
She was brought before a magistrate and released on a written promise to appear in court.