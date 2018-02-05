Sheriff: Wilson County mom used three kids to commit fundraising fraud

Melanie Haynes (Credit: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

WILSON COUNTY --
A Wilson County mother has been arrested after deputies said she used her three children to commit fundraising fraud.

Authorities said 32-year-old Melanie Haynes was arrested on charges stemming from an alleged Wayne County school fund drive scam, The Wilson Times reports.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Haynes brought her school-aged children across the county line to solicit for a school fundraiser sponsored by a school the children didn't attend.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Haynes also allegedly collected cash from several neighborhoods in the Buck Swamp community.

Deputies did not name the school; however, they did say the crimes occurred from October 14, 2017, through mid-December 2017.

Haynes was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She was brought before a magistrate and released on a written promise to appear in court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fraudnorth carolina newswilson county newscrimeWilson County
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News