Sheriff: Woman shot in arm in Granville County

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman told 911 a couple shot her in the arm on New Year's Day.According to a release from the Granville County Sheriff's Department, the woman called 911 around 2:30 a.m. In a Facebook post connected to the incident, a man who said he knew the woman identified her as a driver for a car service.Deputies said the woman drove away after the shooting, wrecking her car near the intersection of Jack Clement Road and Culbreth Road.Deputies used her phone to find her, then took her to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries.Investigators said they found the suspect, Walter Greenhill, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.The county magistrate issued Greenhill a $50,000 bond, which he paid. He is due in court on January 13.