attempted murder

Zebulon man arrested after threatening to kill girlfriend, law enforcement officers, sheriff's office says

Zebulon man charged with attempted murder after threatening to kill girlfriend, sheriff says.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Zebulon man was charged with attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping after threatening to kill his girlfriend Friday night.

Investigators with the Wake County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Ryan Griggs, 34, of Zebulon became infuriated when his girlfriend, Lindsey Graham Bissette, received text messages from a friend.

Warrants state Griggs attempted to shoot Bissette in the face with rifle and drown her in a bathtub.

According to the sheriff's office, Griggs said he would kill her and any law enforcement that came to their house.

Warrants also state Griggs took Bissette's cell phone so she could not call 911.

Wake deputies searched two addresses and took Griggs into custody without incident.

Bissette had to receive medical attention and was "seriously injured," according to warrants.

Griggs was charged with attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and interfering with the 911 system.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center.
