Sheriff's deputy killed in shooting during traffic stop

By MARK OSBORNE
A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Washington state late Tuesday.

Deputies from Kittitas County, about 90 minutes east of Seattle, were called for a "driving complaint" at about 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. When the suspect failed to stop, law enforcement officers pursued the suspect into Kittitas, the small city that gives the county its name.

The suspect stopped his vehicle, exited and began firing at law enforcement, the sheriff's office said.

A sheriff's deputy was struck by gunfire and taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

A Kittitas police officer was also shot in the exchange of fire and is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, officials said.

The suspect was shot and is being treated at the hospital for his injury.

The sheriff's office did not release the conditions of the police officer or suspect.

The deputy is the 12th law enforcement officer to be shot and killed this year and the third in March.
