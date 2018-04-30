Johnston County mom charged after authorities say she knew about daughter's sexual relationship with cheerleading coach

Beth Hamblin Cooke, 38, is charged with child abuse involving a sexual act. (WTVD)

CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) --
A Johnston County mother is facing charges after investigators found that she knew her daughter was involved in a sexual relationship with her cheerleading coach but she did not intervene.

Beth Hamblin Cooke, 38, is charged with child abuse involving a sexual act.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, Cooke knew her daughter -- who is underage-- had an ongoing relationship with a coach at Premier Cheerleading on Guy Road in Clayton.

The coach, 23-year-old Jacob Alan Parton of Colson Drive, was arrested in December 2017 on two counts of statutory sex offense with a child, two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory rape of a child.

Parton is out on bail.

Cooke's daughter attended Premier Athletics and Parton was her cheerleading coach, according to the sheriff's office.

The alleged incidents happened during a period of approximately 18 months, starting when the girl was 13 and ending when she was 14.
