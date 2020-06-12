18-wheeler involved in crash that closes Durham road

ALERT: Sherron Rd is shut down between the N Durham Pkwy and Scheer Ave after an accident involving an 18 wheeler and another vehicle. @NCSHP is investigating. Find an alternate. https://t.co/3gJFHCETWQ pic.twitter.com/0HmfXm9bLs — Durham Sheriff (@DurhamSheriff) June 12, 2020

A truck was damaged in a crash on Sherron Road in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of Sherron Road in Durham is shut down on Friday morning after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.Footage from the scene showed a truck and a black sedan wrecked. A tow truck was there loading the sedan. First responders were also there.The road is closed between the North Durham Parkway and Scheer Avenue.Drivers need to use Holder Road and Mineral Springs Road as a detour if they're going to U.S. 70.