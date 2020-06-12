18-wheeler involved in crash that closes Durham road

Footage from the scene showed a truck and a black sedan wrecked. A tow truck was there loading the sedan. First responders were also there.
ALERT: Sherron Rd is shut down between the N Durham Pkwy and Scheer Ave after an accident involving an 18 wheeler and another vehicle. @NCSHP is investigating. Find an alternate. https://t.co/3gJFHCETWQ pic.twitter.com/0HmfXm9bLs— Durham Sheriff (@DurhamSheriff) June 12, 2020
The road is closed between the North Durham Parkway and Scheer Avenue.
Drivers need to use Holder Road and Mineral Springs Road as a detour if they're going to U.S. 70.