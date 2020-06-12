Traffic

18-wheeler involved in crash that closes Durham road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of Sherron Road in Durham is shut down on Friday morning after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Footage from the scene showed a truck and a black sedan wrecked. A tow truck was there loading the sedan. First responders were also there.



The road is closed between the North Durham Parkway and Scheer Avenue.

A truck was damaged in a crash on Sherron Road in Durham.



Drivers need to use Holder Road and Mineral Springs Road as a detour if they're going to U.S. 70.
