'She's going to...get killed:' 911 call reveals moments before pedestrian was hit and killed in Cary

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver crashed into and killed a pedestrian Thursday night in Cary.

It happened on the northbound side of Walnut Street at Macedonia Road around 10 p.m.

Cary Police Department said Logan Jones, 21, hit what he believed was an animal. He kept driving to a nearby apartment complex, but when he saw EMS lights, he walked back to the scene to see what happened.

Logan Jones



Police identified the victim as Faten Fuad Shaikh, 39.

About 10 minutes before that, Shaikh was spotted by another driver in the same area. That driver called 911 to say that the woman appeared to be intoxicated and was walking out in the road.

"She's crossed the intersection two or three times," the caller said. "Cars barely missing her, man. She's going to mess around and get killed."

Police started searching but she was hit before they could find her.

Eleven minutes after the first 911 call, dispatchers received another one.

"She's in the middle of the road," the caller said. "She's just laying down. She's not moving."

By the time the paramedics arrived, she was dead.

Jones remained on scene as authorities investigated. He was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run causing death. He posted bond on Friday.
