Family of 25-year-old woman found dead in Fayetteville has message for killer: 'Do us a favor and turn yourself in'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Loved ones are at a loss about who could've killed a young Fayetteville woman and left her body on the side of the road.

Fayetteville Police Department said Tyesha Williams, 25, was found dead along N. Windsor Drive on Friday.

Authorities told ABC11 that Williams was found by a passerby, her first cousin Starkiesha Jackson.

"I know she was trying to make it home. Everybody knows Esha," said Jackson. "She's not going out without a fight."

Investigators determined Williams had injuries from blunt force trauma to her head and face.

Williams' family told ABC11 the 25-year-old had just celebrated her birthday three weeks ago.

"She's gone. Whoever did it, please do us a favor and turn yourself in," said Cheryl Mcintyre. "They took a precious soul of ours. We can't do nothing to get her back."

Williams' family will hold a vigil in her honor Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, homicide investigators are trying to figure out who is responsible for Williams' death.

Anyone with information about what happened in the area of Windsor Park on the night of Oct. 11 or in the early morning hours of Oct. 12 is asked to contact Fayetteville CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS. You can also submit your tip electronically at this website.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps investigators.
