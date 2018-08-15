DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --On Wednesday, Durham police released a detailed report regarding a fatal officer-involved shooting at a Durham shopping center.
Just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 8, 37-year-old Shaun Jeffery Christy was shot and killed by Durham police during a standoff in the New Hope Common Shopping Center.
Hours before, officers received information from the Orange County Sheriff's Office about a suicidal man driving a red truck who may be in danger.
New details suggest Christy, who reportedly has a suicidal history, called officials trying to contact a significant other in jail, saying he wanted her "hear the gunshot when he killed himself."
Police said they found Christy pacing in the parking lot with a gun to his head.
When officials approached him, they said he started yelling, "Shoot me, shoot me."
When attempts to calm him failed, two officers approached him. That's when police said he pointed his gun at officers, causing them to fire and hit him.
Officer tired to perform CPR before Christy was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved incident.
Officer Paschall and Glover on paid leave from the patrol division after shooting Shaun Christy. Police say the 37-year-old was armed and suicidal outside @AshleyHomeStore when he pointed a gun at the officers. The SBI is investigating the shooting. #ABC11 https://t.co/iYuaDv5K68 pic.twitter.com/6QFkemhpT4— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) August 9, 2018
Cpl. B.M. Glover joined the Durham Police Department in January 2006 and Officer G.F. Paschall joined the Durham Police Department in February 2015.
The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation.
Timeline, according to police
3:06: Orange County Sheriff's Office contact Durham Emergency Communication Center (DECC) about Christy, who was threatening to commit suicide. Officers arrive at the location but cannot find him.
5:23: The Durham Emergency Communication Center receive a call from Christy's friend explaining that he's distraught over a domestic situation with his wife. The caller provides a description of Christy's car and potential location but police do not find him.
5:59: Another friend contacts the DECC and says he has a suicidal history.
6:17: Deputies are notified that police have obtained involuntary commitment papers on Christy and learn that he may be armed and dangerous.
6:35: Police contact Orange County Emergency Communication Center to arrange receipt of the involuntary commitment papers. Officials say Christy has been calling them "all day" trying to reach his significant other who was in jail so "she could hear the gunshot when he killed himself."
7:51: A truck matching his description is spotted in the parking lot of the New Hope Commons shopping center.
8:10: Officers encounter Christy in the Best Buy parking lot. They try to communicate but Christy ran toward another store. Officers saw a gun in his hand as he started to pace while putting the gun to his head yelling, "Shoot me, shoot me (sic)." Officers tried to calm him down as others moved in to try and disarm him. Christy allegedly pointed his gun at officers who then fired their weapons at him. Christy fell to the ground and officers discharged their weapons. Officers started performing CPR but he was later pronounced dead.
If you or someone who know is thinking about suicide, there is help. Information about suicide prevention is available online.
The video above is from a previous story.