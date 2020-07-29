double shooting

Shooter in silver sedan killed Durham man on Monday, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a sedan believed to be involved in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting on Cheek Road.

According to a news release, at least one person in a silver sedan fired shots into an SUV just before 12:45 p.m. while both cars were driving.

Damario Poole, 31, of Durham, died from his injuries. Deputies said a second victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.



The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Durham Police at (919) 560-7151 or Durham Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.

The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyhomicide investigationgun violenceshootingdouble shootingman killedman shotdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
SC man caught days after deadly double shooting in NC
Durham man killed, another hurt in afternoon shooting
Lumberton PD release surveillance photos from Family Dollar shooting
2 killed in overnight Edgecombe County shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video from fatal Roxboro officer-involved shooting released
Trump plans to accept nomination at RNC in Charlotte, Pence says
Vice President Mike Pence joins in round table at NC Biotech
Harnett moms concerned about kids returning to classroom
Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dead at 47
Trump dismisses COVID-19 aid for cities, lashes out at GOP
ACC football, other sports to begin week of Sept. 7-12
Show More
Disparate access to COVID-19 test centers shrinks in Raleigh
COVID-19 Latest: NC sees daily high number of deaths with 45
Raleigh firm's flexible scheduling puts families first during pandemic
2020 North Carolina State Fair canceled
Trump tweets about 'suburban dream' after diversity rule revoked
More TOP STORIES News