Shooter in silver sedan killed Durham man on Monday, deputies say

According to a news release, at least one person in a silver sedan fired shots into an SUV just before 12:45 p.m. while both cars were driving.
Damario Poole, 31, of Durham, died from his injuries. Deputies said a second victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Durham Police at (919) 560-7151 or Durham Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.
