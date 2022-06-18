Arrest made in shooting that injured Goldsboro 3-year-old

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Goldsboro arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured a 3-year-old.

Officers arrested Tyrik Deontre Joyner on Friday afternoon after an investigation. Joyner was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 117 South and West Ash Street.

He is being held under a $2,750,000 bond.

Joyner is being charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm Into occupied motor vehicle serious bodily injury, and four counts of discharge firearm into an occupied motor vehicle.

His first court appearance will be Monday.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information.
