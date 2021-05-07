Two shot near children's baseball game in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot near a children's baseball game in Durham Thursday night.

It happened at Long Meadow Park near Liberty Street and North Hyde Park Avenue.

Authorities say a man and a woman were to taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Children and their families scrambled to get to safety.

"I saw people scared," one dad said. "I saw frightened kids trying to get safe, looking for their parents. What I saw was a lot of commotion."

Police say it appears to be a domestic incident in which the man shot the woman and them himself.

No other suspects are being sought.

