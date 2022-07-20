One man dead after shooting at Fayetteville apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police say one man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex.

At 12:09 p.m., officers were sent to the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Police found a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Officer say those involved in the shooting remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
