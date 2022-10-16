1 person shot, injured at Fayetteville convenience store

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a convenience store Saturday evening in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a convenience store Saturday evening in Fayetteville.

Police responded to calls about a shooting at the Skylite Fast Mart on Morganton Road, northwest of Downtown Fayetteville. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The shooter was not at the scene.

Officers said the victim was shot while leaving the store and going to his car.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

There no more details at this time as police continue to investigate.