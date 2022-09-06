Woman taken to hospital after Fayetteville shooting, suspect arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting that was caused by a fight and sent one woman to the hospital.

It happened just before 6:00 p.m. Monday on Bugle Drive.

Two women were involved in a fight when one of them began following the other in a car, according to police.

At some point both women got out of their cars and one fired shots at the other.

The woman who was shot was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital and is expected to survive.

The woman police believe fired the shots was taken into custody a short time later near the intersection of Bugle Call Drive and Deertrot Road. Ashley Marika King, 21, of Raeford has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

She is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.