1 person shot on Plaza Drive in Garner, deputies investigating

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in Garner.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Plaza Drive. Deputies found one person with a gunshot wound.

No more details are available.

