1 injured, 1 dead in Fayetteville shooting, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person injured and another is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police were called to the 1900 Block of North Street at around 6 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officers also found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims' names are not known at this time.

There are no more details as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.