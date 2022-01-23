One person injured in Raleigh shooting, police investigating

One person injured in Raleigh shooting, police investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after an early morning shooting Sunday in Raleigh.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Poole Road at around 8:45 a.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The identity of the man and his condition are unknown at this time.

There is no more information at this time as police continue to investigate the situation.
