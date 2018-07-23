Shooting on Toronto streets leaves 2 dead, including suspect

One person is dead and 13 people are injured after a gunman opened fire in the middle of the street late Sunday in Toronto. The shooter is also dead, gunned down following the shooting spree, according to Toronto police.Toronto police said one innocent bystander, a "young lady," was killed in the exchange of gunfire. Another girl, of 8 or 9 years old, is in critical condition.The other 12 people are being treated at the hospital -- all victims were struck by gunfire.The shooting took place near Danforth Street and Logan Avenue, which is in the city's Greektown neighborhood, often referred to as The Danforth.Police confirmed they responded quickly and engaged in a shootout with the suspect.The incident began at about 10 p.m., police said."I'm not calling it random," said Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders. "I don't know why he did what he did; he won't be able to tell us because he is deceased."It's unclear how many shots were fired, but a person in the neighborhood posted a video on Twitter in which at least five shots can be heard. The user tweeted, "So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy."Toronto police said they have no motive for the shooting, and asked any eyewitnesses to come forward or anyone with video to provide it to police.When asked about the suspect, Saunders said they knew "nothing at this point in time."Saunders said he could not confirm whether the shooting was an incident of terrorism, but police were investigating all possibilities."I'm keeping everything open, I'm looking at every possible motive," he said. "I certainly don't want to speculate, too."Toronto's mayor also spoke at a press conference overnight, reaffirming previous comments about Toronto's problems with gun violence."We still live in a great city, but we have to be ever more vigilant about these kind of things," Mayor John Tory said.